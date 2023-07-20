USS Bataan and USS Carter Hall deployed to bolster maritime security near Persian Gulf

The move is in response to recent attempts by Iran to threaten the free flow of commerce in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Pentagon has announced that the Norfolk-based USS Bataan and USS Carter Hall have been ordered to proceed to U.S. Central Command area of operations near the Middle East.

In a news release, the Department of Defense said, "the United States is demonstrating commitment to ensuring freedom of navigation and deterring Iranian destabilization activities in the region."