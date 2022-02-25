x
Sailor facing court-martial in fire that destroyed Navy ship

The Navy notified Ryan Mays on Friday that he was to be tried in a military court on two counts for the July 2020 blaze that injured dozens of personnel aboard.

A sailor accused of starting the fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard will face a court-martial for arson.

The fire on the amphibious assault ship burned for five days and sent acrid smoke wafting over San Diego. It marked one of the worst noncombat warship disasters in recent memory.

A lawyer for Mays said the decision to proceed to trial came despite a hearing officer’s recommendation that there wasn’t enough evidence to win a conviction.

