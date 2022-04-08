As one ship departs Naval Station Norfolk for a new homeport across the Atlantic, another ship arrives

USS Bulkeley is leaving for a new homeport in Rota, Spain, while USS Fort Lauderdale is arriving at Naval Station Norfolk, which it will now call home.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — As one U.S. Navy ship leaves for a new homeport, another is arriving for the first time.

The guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) is departing Naval Station Norfolk on Thursday and relocating to Rota, Spain. The port shifting is part of the Navy's long-term plan to rotate ships based in Rota to different areas.

Meanwhile, the newly-commissioned USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) is expected to arrive at Naval Station Norfolk on Thursday, where it will make Norfolk its homeport. The amphibious transport dock ship was recently commissioned in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on July 30.

The USS Fort Lauderdale is the first Navy ship to bear the Florida city's name.