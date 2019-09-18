NORFOLK, Va. — The crew of USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) will be back home early next week, after completing its participation in UNITAS LX (60).

Back in August, about 350 sailors and Marines left Joint Expeditionary Base-Little Creek on board the amphibious dock landing ship, heading to South America where they took part in military exercises with nine other countries.

UNITAS, which is Latin for "unity," is an annual exercise that began in 1960, making it one of the longest-running, multi-national military exercises in the world.

More than 3,000 people from 13 countries participated in the 60th anniversary of UNITAS, which was hosted by Brazil. The exercise ran from August 19 through 30.

During the exercise, Carter Hall and other warships conducted a variety of naval warfare missions, including littoral warfare, anti-piracy, maritime interception, counter transnational organized crime, anti-surface warfare, electronic warfare, communications, air, and amphibious operations that increased interoperability and capability between participating forces.

USS Carter Hall is expected to return to Hampton Roads on September 23.

