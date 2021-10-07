USS Carter Hall completes seven-month deployment

The USS San Antonio is set to return to Naval station Norfolk on Friday.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: the video above is on file from July 2021.

It was homecoming day Thursday for The Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall.

The ship pulled into Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek around 2 p.m., full of servicemembers ready to be reunited with their loved ones.

The ship was part of the USS Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, which deployed back on March 23.

Throughout the seven-month deployment, they participated in multinational maritime exercises and operations, and ensured safety and security for maritime trade.

"I am very proud of this crew," said Commander Ladonna Simpson, USS Carter Hamm commanding officer. "I'd rate them with any ship out there."

Senior Chief Stacie Washington was happy the deployment had reached its conclusion, and she got to reunite with family and friends.

"I'd rank it with winning the lottery," she said.

The happy homecomings don't end here.

On Friday, the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio will return to Naval Station Norfolk, one day earlier than previously announced.

The flagship of the group, USS Iwo Jima is scheduled to return to Naval Station Mayport.