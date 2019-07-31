VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Almost 350 sailors and Marines serving aboard USS Carter Hall will leave from Joint Expeditionary Base-Little Creek, August 4.

The crew is expected to participate in UNITAS, an exercise comprised of both Atlantic and Amphibious phases.

The dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) and embarked Marines will report to Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet until entering the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility. Carter Hall will then report to U.S. Commander, U.S. 4th Fleet.

UNITAS LX (60) is hosted this year by Brazil. UNITAS is Latin for 'unity.' It's the world's largest-running annual multinational maritime exercise.

UNITAS develops and sustains relationships that improve the capacity of the United States emerging and enduring partners’ maritime forces to achieve common goals. This annual exercise fosters friendly, mutual cooperation and understanding between participating navies and Marine Corps.

The exercise was first conceived in 1959, and the first executed in 1960. It has been held every year since.

