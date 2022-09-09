USS Cole, USS Bainbridge return to Norfolk after 9-month deployment

"I know that our Sailors' families back home are proud of our Determined Warriors,” said Cmdr. Jim Welsch, Cole’s commanding officer.

NORFOLK, Va. — On Friday, sailors from the USS Cole and USS Bainbridge returned to Naval Station Norfolk after a nine-month deployment.

Cole and Bainbridge both deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group in December 2021.

According to the Navy, Bainbridge conducted operations in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area to defend the U.S., allied and partner interests. Cole also operated in European waters where the ship helped ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East.

“This crew is unlike any I've ever seen,” said Cmdr. Jim Welsch, Cole’s commanding officer. “They conducted events across every major mission area while operating in both 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations, and the crew has delivered excellent results with every opportunity. I know that our Sailors' families back home are proud of our Determined Warriors.”