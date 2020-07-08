USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Strike Group coming home after deployment

NORFOLK, Va. — There's good news for some military families: The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) and its strike group is coming home after a seven-month deployment.

The carrier strike group left Norfolk back in January, shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. The strike group operated in the 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation and continued to function and maintain maritime stability as the pandemic spread across the globe.