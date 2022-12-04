Homecoming for Norfolk-based USS Forrest Sherman

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer is returning from a three-month deployment in the European theater of operations.

NORFOLK, Va. — Hundreds of Norfolk-based sailors are coming home.

On Wednesday, the USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) is arriving at Naval Station Norfolk. The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer is returning from a three-month deployment in the European theater of operations.

The ship operated under direct command and control of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 while on deployment. It embarked with USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) as well as with the destroyers USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) and USS Donald Cook (DDG 75).