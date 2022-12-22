USS Forrest Sherman returns to Norfolk after 6-month deployment

The Coast Guard said the crew traveled more than 37,000 nautical miles during its deployment.

NORFOLK, Va. — USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) returned to Naval Station Norfolk following a six-month deployment on Thursday.

Forrest Sherman led operations throughout the Mediterranean Sea to ensure security and stability in the region while supporting deterrence and defense of NATO territory, according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard said the crew accomplished the following:

Traveled more than 37,000 nautical miles

Safely navigated several strait transits

Conducted 36 sea and anchor evolutions

Conducted 570 hours of flight operations

Conducted 21 replenishments-at-sea