USS Forrest Sherman returns to Norfolk after 6-month deployment

NORFOLK, Va. — USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) returned to Naval Station Norfolk following a six-month deployment on Thursday.
Forrest Sherman led operations throughout the Mediterranean Sea to ensure security and stability in the region while supporting deterrence and defense of NATO territory, according to the Coast Guard.
The Coast Guard said the crew accomplished the following:
- Traveled more than 37,000 nautical miles
- Safely navigated several strait transits
- Conducted 36 sea and anchor evolutions
- Conducted 570 hours of flight operations
- Conducted 21 replenishments-at-sea
“This year presented extraordinary challenges and incredible opportunities for the Forrest Sherman crew,” said Cmdr. Lawrence Heyworth IV, commanding officer of Forrest Sherman. “The primary mission of Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 is to provide NATO with an immediate operational response capability while enhancing and improving our interoperability and interchangeability with our NATO Allies and partners.”