USS George H.W. Bush set to return to Norfolk after months long deployment

On Friday, the Navy announced that aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush and its affiliated strike group vessels are set to return to their homeport of Naval Station Norfolk on April 23.

The carrier deployed in August of 2022, and while underway it took part in various missions, including NATO-led vigilance activity Neptune Strike and Juniper Oak 23-2, which was the largest bi-lateral U.S.-Israeli exercise in history.

The carrier also hosted several high-profile figures, from NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the Chief of Israeli Defense Forces to star of 'Top Gun: Maverick' Tom Cruise and star of 'Ted Lasso' Hannah Waddingham.

Throughout the nearly 9-month deployment, the servicemembers on USS George H.W. Bush took part in important operations with NATO allies from France and Spain as well.