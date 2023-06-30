USS George Washington completes flight check

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The aircraft carrier USS George Washington returned to Naval Station Norfolk Friday after completing flight deck certification (FDC).
FDC is required for the carrier and is designed "to provide operational continuity and proficiency training for carrier crews," according to the Navy.
During FDC, the carrier is evaluated on its ability to launch and recover aircraft safely during the day and night.
During FDC, George Washington did the following:
- 247 day and night catapult launches and arrested landings
- Simulated emergencies
- Night taxi drills
- Hangar bay aircraft spotting drills
"As always, I am incredibly proud of our USS George Washington Warfighters, and the incredible support from the Carrier Air Wing One team," said Capt. Brent C. Gaut, commanding officer of USS George Washington (CVN73). "When you look back at what we have accomplished over the past week, meeting momentous milestone after milestone, from fuel certification, flight deck certification, to our first underway replenishment in six years - our team continues to demonstrate our extraordinary grit and determination in meeting and exceeding the mark as we take our place as our great nation's premier CVN asset."
GW is scheduled for additional under-ways in the coming months, according to the Navy.