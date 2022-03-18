USS George Washington mid-life overhaul behind schedule at Newport News Shipbuilding

Among the reasons cited for the delay: labor issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Editor's note: The above video is a time-lapse of USS George Washington receiving a new main mast during its mid-life refueling complex overhaul in 2019.

Repair work on the aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) is behind schedule.

Defense News reports the GW is one year behind at Newport News Shipbuilding.

The ship entered the yard for its mid-life complex overhaul and nuclear refueling in 2017. The job was supposed to be completed in 2021.

Among the reasons cited for the delay: labor issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Workers at the shipyard have been overhauling and upgrading the ship's combat systems and other warfighting capabilities, improving its material condition, and refueling its reactors.