New report details issues with USS Gerald R. Ford jet blast deflector

That's the large panel that raises up, just before a jet is catapulted off the flight deck, which protects the ship and sailors from intense heat.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Another challenge for the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford has come to light.

A new report from the Pentagon Test and Evaluation Office uncovered problems with the ship's jet blast deflector.

That's the large panel that raises up, just before a jet is catapulted off the flight deck. The deflector is supposed to protect the ship and sailors from intense heat.

There were "corroded fasteners in various components," according to the report.

The report said the Navy will continue to look at improving the reliability of components within those systems and should have better parts in place by the end of the fiscal year 2023.

Last November, the ship returned from a maiden two-month deployment to the North Atlantic.