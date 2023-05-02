USS Gerald R. Ford heads out on its second deployment

The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is expected to depart from Naval Station Norfolk on Tuesday for what it calls "a routine deployment."

NORFOLK, Va. — The USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) is setting out for its second-ever deployment, the Navy said.

Navy officials said the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is expected to depart from Naval Station Norfolk on Tuesday for what it calls "a routine deployment."

It comes after the Navy's newest aircraft carrier completed a two-month deployment late last year, where it headed out to the North Atlantic to participate in exercises with eight NATO partners and allies in the Second and Sixth Fleet areas of operations.

The Ford was commissioned in 2017, but it wasn't until October 2022 it officially set sail for the first time.