NORFOLK, Va. — The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group has deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet Area of Operation, following repairs and sea trials of the aircraft carrier.

USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) left Norfolk last month to conduct sea trials. The ship had undergone repairs due to an electrical issue back in August.

The strike group also includes the eight squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1, staffs of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 8, and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 28.

"We are ready to continue our steadfast commitment to our allies and partners in U.S. 6th Fleet," said Rear Admiral Andrew J. Loiselle, who is in command of the strike group. "These vital sea lanes must remain open for global commerce and prosperity, and nothing in the world is able to foster regional security like a carrier strike group."

The 6th Fleet includes areas around the Mediterranean and northern Africa.

