NORFOLK, Va. — The annual USS Iowa Memorial Ceremony will be held onboard Naval Station Norfolk April 19.

The ceremony kicks off at 9:30 a.m.

The service will pay tribute to the 47 Sailors who were killed when a gun turret exploded on the USS Iowa on April 19, 1989.

The Navy determined that it was caused by an accidental over-ram of powder bags into the 16-inch gun.

The incident remains one of the Navy's worst losses of life during peacetime operations.

This year’s ceremony commemorates the 30th anniversary of the tragedy.