Virginia Beach Fort Story now home to historic USS Iowa gun barrel

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A massive gun barrel once used onboard the USS Iowa during World War II has a new home at Joint Expeditionary Base Fort Story in Virginia Beach.

The Veteran's Association of USS Iowa and the Coast Defense Study Group have been working with the US Navy Region Mid-Atlantic for several years to arrange the movement and display of the historic USS Iowa 16-inch Battleship Barrel to be located next to the historic Old Cape Henry Lighthouse.

The transportation of the barrel, almost 70 feet long and 120 tons, from Chesapeake to JEB Fort Story in Virginia Beach saved the historic barrel from being scrapped and will honor the USS Iowa veterans who served on the battleship during WWII, the Korean War, and the Cold War.