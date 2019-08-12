The USS John C. Stennis (CVN-74) commemorated its 24th anniversary of the ship's commissioning on Saturday while underway in the Atlantic Ocean.

The ceremony was even more sentimental as the aircraft carrier's namesake's grandson was aboard the ship and joined the celebration, said Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sarah M. Thielen in a news release.

John Stennis Syme helped the sailors celebrate two days early. The ship was commissioned on Dec. 9, 1995.

The celebration included a cake cutting and remarks from Syme and Stennis' Commanding Officer Capt. Randy Peck.

"The commissioning ceremony is one of the most important ceremonies for a ship as it comes to life as the newest active duty ship in the Navy’s roster," said Peck.

"We celebrate kicking off 24 years of operational excellence that has served our country’s honor and the namesake of [Senator] John C. Stennis."

Syme's recalled the ship's commissioning ceremony 24 years ago.

He said it was a chilly, rainy day and he forgot his overcoat at the hotel.

"I remember that part very clearly,” Syme said.

“I also remember when my mom got to the final line of her speech, ‘Man this ship and bring her to life,’ and when that happened [it was] an impressive thing, and it's even more impressive now that I’ve been aboard underway."

This is Syme's first time visiting the ship while it's underway.

"This is a totally different experience,” he said.

"I’ve always had a sense of the size of the ship and the high quality of the personnel from some of my previous visits. But when I stand, see, and feel the dynamic scale and power of the fine work you [Sailors] do, I can only think of my grandfather and how proud he would be to shake each of your hands."

USS John C. Stennis is conducting routine operations in support of Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic.

