NORFOLK, Va. — The Ticonderoga class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) is scheduled to return to Norfolk Naval Station on January 4, 2020. It's ending its nine-month deployment to the U.S. 6th and 5th Fleet areas of operation.

The ship deployed on March 27, 2019, as part of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 12 in support of maritime stability and security.

RELATED: Abraham Lincoln strike group leaves on deployment

During its deployment, Leyte Gulf participated in numerous interoperability and partnership-building exercises with sister services and allied Navies in both the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleets.

Leyte Gulf navigated over 50,000 nautical miles and completed multiple strait and choke point transits, to include the Strait of Gibraltar, the Suez Canal, the Bab-el Mandeb, and the Strait of Hormuz.

Leyte Gulf is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

RELATED: US Navy identifies sailor who went overboard USS Abraham Lincoln