NORFOLK, Va. — The guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul deployed from Naval Station Norfolk today.

For seven months, this ship is the new home for more than 300 sailors.

Family and friends said goodbye from the pier as the ship took off.

That includes Kathy Garcia's son and Morgan Roy's future husband, both on their first deployment.

"Oh, they're best buds," Roy said.

During its deployment, the USS McFaul will conduct maritime security operations.

"Immensely proud," Garcia said. "We love them and support them and come home safe."

Commanding Officer Janet Days will lead the ship East and wherever the Navy needs it.

"My team is absolutely ready. We have spent the last couple years going through some strenuous training," Days said.

The USS McFaul's crew trained around Norfolk since its return in December 2015.

Days has served on six deployments, but it's the Old Dominion University graduate's first time as captain of the ship.

"I'm ready for the challenge. My crew is ready for the challenge and so I'm excited this morning," she said.

As a military wife, she said she knows these families have support while waiting for their return.

"The Navy is nothing but a big family," Days said.

PHOTOS: USS McFaul deploys from Naval Station Norfolk The USS McFaul deploys from Naval Station Norfolk on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. The USS McFaul deploys from Naval Station Norfolk on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. The USS McFaul deploys from Naval Station Norfolk on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. The USS McFaul deploys from Naval Station Norfolk on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. The USS McFaul deploys from Naval Station Norfolk on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. The USS McFaul deploys from Naval Station Norfolk on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. The guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul will deploy from Naval Station Norfolk on Friday. The guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul will deploy from Naval Station Norfolk on Friday. The guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul will deploy from Naval Station Norfolk on Friday. The guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul will deploy from Naval Station Norfolk on Friday.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.