NORFOLK, Va. — After an eight-month deployment, USS McFaul will be returning to Norfolk.

The guided-missile destroyer will return to its Naval Station Norfolk homeport Friday, September 20. It completed its deployment in the Navy's 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation.

During its deployment, USS McFaul conducted maritime security operations.

The ship deployed in January.

USS McFaul is the 24th Arleigh Burke-class Guided Missile Destroyer and the eleventh ship in that class built by Ingalls.

USS McFaul is the first ship in the Navy named after Chief Petty Officer Donald L. McFaul. The ship's namesake, McFaul's final deployment was as Platoon Chief of Gulf Platoon on 18 December 1989, where he was killed in action during combat operations.