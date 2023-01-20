Norfolk-based USS Mesa Verde commanding officer relieved due to 'loss of confidence,' Navy says

Capt. Michael D. Nordeen assumed command of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock in August 2022.

NORFOLK, Va. — The commanding officer of the Norfolk-based USS Mesa Verde was relieved due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command, the Navy announced Thursday.

Capt. Michael D. Nordeen assumed command of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock in August 2022. He will be temporarily reassigned to Commander, Naval Force Atlantic, also in Norfolk.

Capt. Gregory Baker, the chief of staff for Commander Expeditionary Strike Group Two, will temporarily take over as commanding officer until a permanent relief is named.

The Navy said that the change in command won't impact the mission or schedule.