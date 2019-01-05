NORFOLK, Va. — The guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) returned to Naval Station Norfolk on Thursday.

The ship, the Navy’s seventh Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, has been on deployment to the Navy’s 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation for 7 months. It traveled over 45,000 nautical miles.

PHOTOS: USS Mitscher returns to Norfolk The guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) returns to Naval Station Norfolk on May 2, 2019, marking the end of a 7-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation.

“I could not be more proud of Mitscher’s Sailors, chiefs, and officers during this deployment,” said Cmdr. Ian Scaliatine, commanding officer of the Mitscher. “The Mitscher team responded well in every situation and overcame every challenge with the utmost professionalism and absolute dedication.”

The crew successfully completed all of their assigned missions. While deployed, Mitscher’s crew's mission included ballistic missile defense, maritime security operations, and theater security cooperation events. Mitscher also conducted Fleet integrated operations with the John C. Stennis Carrier Strike Group and the Essex and Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Groups.

While deployed, Mitscher’s crew conducted multiple exercises allies including training with Italian and French counterparts in the Mediterranean Sea during Italian-led Exercise Mare Aperto and performing a passing exercise with the Egyptian Navy in the Red Sea.

"The team consistently performed at a high level throughout deployment,” said Cmdr. Matt Cox, executive officer of the Mitscher. “Mitschermen represented our Navy, and our nation well, by providing a visible presence throughout the Mediterranean, Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, Gulf of Oman, and the Arabian Gulf.”

During the 7-month deployment, Mitscher conducted 29 choke point transits to include two Strait of Gibraltar transits, two Suez Canal transits, 10 Bab-Al-Mandeb transits, 14 Strait of Hormuz transits, and one Strait of Messina transit.

“What we were able to accomplish for our nation on deployment is very humbling and we are honored to have been able to do our duty,” said Scaliatine. “The unwavering positive support from our families, friends, and loved ones was so vitally important to each and every one of us – it truly made a difference.”

