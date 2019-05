NORFOLK, Va. — The guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) returns to Naval Station Norfolk on Thursday, May 2.

The ship has been on deployment to the Navy’s 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation for 7 months.

PHOTOS: USS Mitscher ships out A young boy waves goodbye as the USS Mitscher set out for a seven and a half month deployment. A sailor hugs his wife goodbye before his seven and a half month deployment on the USS Mitscher. A sailor says goodbye to his family before the USS Mitscher deploys. There were many tearful goodbyes before the USS Mitscher went out to sea. A sailor says his goodbyes before heading out for deployment on the USS Mitscher. A sailor is interviewed before his deployment on the USS Mitscher. The USS Mitscher set out for a seven and a half month deployment in the Middle East and Mediterranean Sea. The USS Mitscher set out from Naval Station Norfolk Thursday, September 20. The USS Mitcher deployed Thursday, Sept. 20.

