Destroyer USS Mitscher returns to Norfolk following surge deployment

The Mitscher rapidly deployed in January to join the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations.

NORFOLK, Va. — For the second time in seven months, the crew of the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Mitscher, along with their loved ones, experienced the joy of being reunited after the ship and 300-person crew were unexpectedly deployed to the Mediterranean Sea in January.

They joined the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group in the Sixth Fleet area of operations to help them confront security risks that arose in the region of the Eastern Mediterranean.

According to a news release from the Navy, "while deployed, the ship conducted presence operations and defense of the HSTCSG with the Greek, Italian, Norwegian and Turkish navies."

USNI News reported that the collection of ships was the largest gathering of U.S Navy ships there since 2018.

Pentagon leaders maintained the many ship movements are not in response to any actions (or any anticipated actions) by Russia regarding the situation in Ukraine.

This surge deployment came only four months after they had returned from an extended nine month deployment with the Dwight D. Eisenhower Strike Group.

“No nation can confront today’s challenges alone,” Cmdr. Thomas McCandless, commanding officer of Mitscher, is quoted as saying. “A more resilient and rapidly innovating Navy, combined with a robust set of allies and partners, demonstrate NATO’s commitment to a free and open global commons. I can say without a doubt that our crew rose to the task. With a 10-day notice, Mitscher was able to onload ammunition and deploy with ease,” he said.

According to the release, "the crew enjoyed one port visit to Aksaz, Turkey, where they toured several historical sites and experienced local hospitality.

The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, commanded by Rear Adm. Curt Renshaw, deployed in December, and included flagship USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), commanded by Capt. Gavin Duff; the nine squadrons of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1, staffs of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 8 and the Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56).

The guided-missile destroyers of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 28 commanded by Capt. Todd Zenner included the USS Cole (DDG 67), USS Bainbridge (DDG 96), USS Gravely (DDG 107) out of Norfolk, and USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) out of Naval Station Mayport, Florida.