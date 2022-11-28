USS Nitze seizes over $20 million in drugs during patrol in Middle East

Nearly 5,000 pounds of hashish and over 700 pounds of methamphetamine in total were taken from the vessel.

MANAMA, Bahrain — A Norfolk-based U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer conducted a major drug seizure on November 22.

According to Navy officials, the USS Nitze (DDG 94) acquired $20 million worth of illegal substances from a fishing boat during their patrol of the Gulf of Aden.

“I am proud of the Nitze’s outstanding effort in support of our mission,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Robert Francis, commodore of CTF 153. “Our multinational task force was established to enhance maritime security in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb and Gulf of Aden, and this major drug seizure shows our commitment to doing just that.”

According to the Navy, approximately $900 million worth of illicit drugs have been seized during water patrols in the Middle East within the last two years.