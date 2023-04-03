USS Nitze set to return to Naval Station Norfolk after deployment

According to the Navy, the Arleigh-Burke class missile destroyer was deployed for over eight months to the 5th and 6th fleet areas.

NORFOLK, Va. — Navy officials announced Monday that the USS Nitze will return to its home port at Naval Station Norfolk on Wednesday.

While deployed, service personnel visited a variety of ports in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, as well as hosting US ambassadors in these nations to promote allyship and foreign relationships.

“I am incredibly proud of my crew and the excellence they achieved while conducting high risk, high visibility mission sets during this extended deployment,” Commander Katie Jacobson said, Nitze’s commanding officer.

“Our officers and crew advanced maritime security at sea, served as ambassadors ashore, and seamlessly integrated with our allies and partners. They embodied our mantra of ‘Better Every Day’ and reflected superbly on the United States and the U.S. Navy.”