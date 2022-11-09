Commanding officer of USS Normandy relieved of duties

Capt. Simon McKeon was relieved of his duties due to "a loss of confidence in his ability to command," the Navy said.

NORFOLK, Va. — The commanding officer of the guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) was relieved of his duties Tuesday, according to the Navy.

Rear Adm. Greg Huffman relieved Capt. Simon McKeon due to "a loss of confidence in his ability to command," the Navy said.

Capt. McKeon had served on USS Normandy for only eight months. Capt. Gary Chase will take over as commanding officer until a permanent replacement is found.

Capt. McKeon will now be temporarily reassigned to the staff of Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic.