NORFOLK, Va. — USS Ramage (DDG 61) deployed from Naval Station Norfolk on Tuesday morning.

In a news release, the Navy said the Arleigh Burke class guided-missile destroyer is leaving to "conduct maritime security operations and provide ballistic missile defense for U.S. Navy fleet and combatant commanders."

The ship and its crew of 300 sailors are part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, but this is an independent deployment, with the Ramage leaving on its own.

From 2016: USS Ramage back home after 8-month deployment

PHOTOS: USS Ramage Homecoming
160725-N-VC599-006 NORFOLK (July 25, 2016) Sailors hang a banner during a homecoming celebration for Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61). Ramage returned to Naval Station Norfolk as part of Carrier Strike Group Eight (CSG 8) from an eight-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th fleet areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Wolpert/Released)
160725-N-VC599-018 NORFOLK (July 25, 2016) Friends and family members wait on the pier during a homecoming celebration for Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61). Ramage arrived at Naval Station Norfolk as part of Carrier Strike Group Eight (CSG 8) from an eight-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th fleet areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Wolpert/Released)
160725-N-VC599-004 NORFOLK (July 25, 2016) Sailors hang a banner during a homecoming celebration for Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61). Ramage returned to Naval Station Norfolk as part of Carrier Strike Group Eight (CSG 8) from an eight-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th fleet areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Wolpert/Released)
160725-N-VC599-017 NORFOLK (July 25, 2016) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61) arrives at Naval Station Norfolk as part of Carrier Strike Group Eight (CSG 8) from an eight-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th fleet areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Wolpert/Released)
160725-N-VC599-054 NORFOLK (July 25, 2016) Cmdr. Steven Liberty, commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), conducts an interview with local media. Ramage arrived at Naval Station Norfolk as part of Carrier Strike Group Eight (CSG 8) from an eight-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th fleet areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Wolpert/Released)
160725-N-VC599-235 NORFOLK (July 25, 2016) Sailors descend from the brow of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61). Ramage arrived at Naval Station Norfolk as part of Carrier Strike Group Eight (CSG 8) from an eight-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th fleet areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Wolpert/Released)
160725-N-VC599-038 NORFOLK (July 25, 2016) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61) arrives at Naval Station Norfolk as part of Carrier Strike Group Eight (CSG 8) from an eight-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th fleet areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Wolpert/Released)
160725-N-VC599-011 NORFOLK (July 25, 2016) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61) arrives at Naval Station Norfolk as part of Carrier Strike Group Eight (CSG 8) from an eight-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th fleet areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Wolpert/Released)
