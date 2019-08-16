NORFOLK, Va. — USS Ramage (DDG 61) deployed from Naval Station Norfolk on Tuesday morning.

In a news release, the Navy said the Arleigh Burke class guided-missile destroyer is leaving to "conduct maritime security operations and provide ballistic missile defense for U.S. Navy fleet and combatant commanders."

The ship and its crew of 300 sailors are part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, but this is an independent deployment, with the Ramage leaving on its own.

