160725-N-VC599-018 NORFOLK (July 25, 2016) Friends and family members wait on the pier during a homecoming celebration for Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61). Ramage arrived at Naval Station Norfolk as part of Carrier Strike Group Eight (CSG 8) from an eight-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th fleet areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Wolpert/Released)