USS Ross returns to Naval Station Norfolk

Her return marks the end of a nearly 10 year tour as a Forward Deployed Naval Forces-Europe Destroyer, according to the Navy.

NORFOLK, Va. — The guided-missile destroyer USS Ross returned to Norfolk Saturday.

According to Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Seelbach, The ship's return marks the end of her time as a Forward Deployed Naval Forces-Europe (FDNF-E) Destroyer.

After having been previously homeported in Norfolk, Ross had been serving in Rota, Spain since June 2014 as one of the first two Rota-based FDNF-E destroyers under Commander, Task Force (CTF) 65. She's now turned over that duty assignment to the USS Paul Ignatius, Seelbach said.

Now, "Paul Ignatius will patrol the Mediterranean, strengthening our alliances and partnerships while operating alongside NATO Allies and regional partners," Seelbach said.

While she was part of the U.S. 6th Fleet, USS Ross participated in previous iterations of Exercise Sea Breeze, Breeze, African Lion, FOST, BALTOPs, Formidable Shield, and other multi-lateral maritime training opportunities with partners including Cyprus, France, Georgia, Greece, Italy, Morocco, Norway, Romania, Ukraine and the United Kingdom, Seelbach said.

Capt. James Johnston, U.S. 2nd Fleet’s maritime operations center director, spoke to the crew of Ross after they returned to Norfolk.

"As an FDNF-E destroyer, your team proudly represented our Navy and our nation, working side by side with our Allies and partners, building interoperability and providing invaluable defensive capabilities over the course of 12 patrols within 6th Fleet,” Johnston said.

“Even on your last patrol in the Mediterranean, you operated during an important time in a dynamic theater, demonstrating our commitment to NATO Allies and regional partners during the Russian invasion into Ukraine this year – you were ready to respond at a moment’s notice." Johnston said to the crew. "Your dedication to the mission is not lost on us. Thank you for all you have done for our Navy, our nation, and our Allies and partners!”