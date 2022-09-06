USS San Jacinto coming home to Naval Station Norfolk

This Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser is set to arrive at Naval Station Norfolk on Sept. 8. It's been deployed in the European area for nine months.

NORFOLK, Va. — The USS San Jacinto (CG 56) is coming home!

This ship is part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group. Some squadrons from the strike group came back Monday.

On Tuesday, a spokeswoman for U.S. 2nd Fleet Public Affairs explained that Capt. Christopher Marvin's crew sailed more than 60,000 miles in this deployment, running multi-national defense exercises.

"Participation in these interoperability exercises with the British, Italian, Hellenic, Spanish, and French navies allowed the strike group to demonstrate U.S. commitment to security and stability for all in the region," she wrote.