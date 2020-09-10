USS Stout returns to Naval Station Norfolk after record-breaking 215-day deployment

For people who cannot attend the homecoming in person, the Navy will livestream the ship coming in to port on its U.S. 2nd Fleet Facebook page.

NORFOLK, Va. — On October 12, the USS Stout is scheduled to return to Naval Station Norfolk from a record-breaking 215 days at sea. That's almost seven months.

The Stout, or DDG 55, was tasked with International Maritime Security.

"On Sept. 26, Stout reached 208 days consecutively at sea, surpassing the Navy’s known record previously held by Ike and USS San Jacinto (CG 56) as a result of the coronavirus and operational requirements," the Navy's website said.

A Friday release from the Second Fleet did not give a set time the guided-missile destroyer was expected to make port.