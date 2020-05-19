x
USS Theodore Roosevelt heads back to sea this week after being sidelined by coronavirus

The ship will set sail with a scaled-back crew of about 3,000, leaving about 1,800 sailors on shore who are still in quarantine.

WASHINGTON — U.S. officials say the USS Theodore Roosevelt will return to sea later this week, nearly two months after the ship was sidelined in Guam with a rapidly growing coronavirus outbreak. 

Navy Capt. Carlos Sardiello tells The Associated Press the ship will set sail with a scaled-back crew of about 3,000, leaving about 1,800 sailors on shore who are still in quarantine.

Those include up to 14 sailors who recently tested positive again, just days after getting cleared to return to the carrier. 

The puzzling COVID-19 reappearance in the sailors fuels questions about the quality of the testing, and just how long sailors may remain infected or contagious. 

