USS Truman Strike Group will join NATO exercise in Med

Pentagon says exercise had been long planned, not related to Russia-Ukraine tensions.

WASHINGTON — The Norfolk-based USS Harry S. Truman carrier strike group will participate in a NATO maritime exercise in the Mediterranean Sea starting next week, and lasting through February 4.

Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby said Friday that the exercise, "Neptune Strike '22," had been planned since 2020, and, it is not related to the on-going tensions over Russia amassing thousands of troops near the Ukraine border.

"And it's designed to demonstrate NATO's ability to integrate the high end maritime strike capabilities of an aircraft carrier strike group to support the deterrence and defense of the alliance," he said. "The USS Harry S. Truman carrier strike group will be placed under NATO operational control and serve as the centerpiece for this long-planned activity that fosters NATO allies' ability to cooperate and integrate effectively."

Kirby continued: "There was due consideration, given tensions right now, about our exercise posture. After all that consideration and discussion with our NATO allies, the decision was made to move ahead."

While Neptune Strike '22 is not related to Russian aggression towards Ukraine, Kirby did say the Defense Department remains committed to Ukraine's ability to defend itself, and to having options available should NATO allies ask for assistance.

"We're going to make sure that we have options ready to reassure our allies, particularly on NATO's eastern flank," Kirby said. "If there's another incursion and if they need that reassurance, if they need the capabilities to be bolstered, we're going to do that. And we're going to make sure that we're ready to do that."