USS Vella Gulf repaired, leaves Norfolk to continue mission

Vella Gulf returned home to have its fuel oil tank repaired and departed on Saturday, March 13 to return to the fight.

NORFOLK, Va. — USS Vella Gulf is returning to the fight after sustaining an engineering casualty and coming back to Norfolk for repairs.

The U.S. 2nd Fleet Spokesperson issued the following statement:

“USS Vella Gulf (CG 72) is underway today and will continue on its mission upon completion of repairs to the fuel oil tank. We are grateful for the technical experts and Vella Gulf sailors for their efforts to repair the ship in a timely manner.”

It was part of the Eisenhower Strike Group which left for deployment on Thursday, Feb. 18. However, the Navy reported on Feb 26 that the Vella Gulf was returning to Norfolk after a fuel oil leak was reported in one of the ship's engineering spaces.

At the time, a spokesperson for 2nd Fleet said: "After technical evaluation, it was determined repairs would need to be made in port."

After inspection upon the ship's return to Norfolk, it was determined that the leak was caused by corrosion within the specific fuel tank in question.

According to Navy officials, the group got underway for their deployment after finishing a historic training exercise.