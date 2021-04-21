USS Vella Gulf back out at sea following repairs

NORFOLK, Va. — Some good news for USS Vella Gulf (CG-72): after undergoing weeks of repairs, the crew is back on the water!
The guided-missile cruiser suffered an "engineering casualty" at sea back in February and had to return to Norfolk to fix a fuel leak.
"A section of deteriorated tank top was inspected and then replaced to stop a fuel leak. Additionally, the main lube oil system was cleaned and flushed to ensure cleanliness," a Navy spokesperson told 13News Now.
Before returning to Norfolk, the ship was assisting the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group.
With repairs complete, Vella Gulf is currently undergoing sea trials. The Navy hasn't said if the crew will eventually rejoin the Eisenhower Strike Group that is out on deployment.