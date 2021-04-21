USS Vella Gulf back out at sea following repairs

The guided-missile cruiser suffered an "engineering casualty" at sea back in February and had to return to Norfolk to fix a fuel leak.

NORFOLK, Va. — Some good news for USS Vella Gulf (CG-72): after undergoing weeks of repairs, the crew is back on the water!

"A section of deteriorated tank top was inspected and then replaced to stop a fuel leak. Additionally, the main lube oil system was cleaned and flushed to ensure cleanliness," a Navy spokesperson told 13News Now.

Before returning to Norfolk, the ship was assisting the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group.