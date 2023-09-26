VA warns veterans of benefits scams, offers tips on how beneficiaries can avoid being victimized

NORFOLK, Va. — Veterans are being preyed upon by scammers.
The Department of Veterans Affairs said the VA has investigated more than 12,000 cases of potential benefits fraud this year.
Unaccredited service representatives are charging veterans to file their initial "PACT Act" claim, which is illegal.
The VA said scammers may try to defraud veterans through misleading emails, texts, cold calls or online ads.
Earlier this month, the VA launched a new website to provide resources for veteran, their families and caregivers, as well as servicemembers, to recognize fraud associated with veterans' benefits.
The website warns vets to avoid providing personal information to anyone other than a VA-accredited representative.
According to the VA, veterans and their survivors have filed more than one million claims for toxic exposure-related benefits under the PACT Act since President Biden signed it into law Aug. 10, 2022. VA has processed more than 551,000 of these claims, granting 77.9% of them and awarding more than $2.2 billion in earned benefits to veterans and survivors.