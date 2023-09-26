VA warns veterans of benefits scams, offers tips on how beneficiaries can avoid being victimized

Report suggests increase in fraud cases could be related to arrival of "The PACT Act."

NORFOLK, Va. — Veterans are being preyed upon by scammers.

The Department of Veterans Affairs said the VA has investigated more than 12,000 cases of potential benefits fraud this year.

Unaccredited service representatives are charging veterans to file their initial "PACT Act" claim, which is illegal.

The VA said scammers may try to defraud veterans through misleading emails, texts, cold calls or online ads.

Earlier this month, the VA launched a new website to provide resources for veteran, their families and caregivers, as well as servicemembers, to recognize fraud associated with veterans' benefits.

The website warns vets to avoid providing personal information to anyone other than a VA-accredited representative.