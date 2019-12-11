VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A local watering hole, typically closed on Monday nights, was teeming with people and live music this Veteran's Day.

The veteran owner partnered with another veteran-owned small business that helps wounded service members.

David Culler and Jimmy Hintzke have a lot in common.

They both have local businesses, they're both veterans themselves and they both have a passion for helping other vets.

"I wanted to do something that I could give back to these combat-wounded veterans," Culler, owner of Warriors Taphouse in Virginia Beach, said.

Hintzke owns Valhalla's Forge, a metal and woodworking shop that mentors wounded veterans, aiding those with life-altering medical conditions like amputations.

"We give them tools and equipment so they can progress their passion," Hintzke said.

These two know that veterans, even those with the worst scars, can't just sit around.

"I think in the military you got up every day and you felt like you really had a purpose like you were bigger than yourself," Culler said.

That's really why they ended up here, too, and with a successful night like Monday, they're proving they're not the only ones who care.

"If you're feeling negative, you can't feel too negative when so many people show up and say 'hey we love ya, we support ya, we got your back,'" Hintzke said.

At least $1,500 was raised for Valhalla's Forge, and some of the tap house's profits will also go toward another Virginia Beach organization - Virginia Beach Vets Give Back.

"I think the community is starting to understand what we do and what our purpose is for giving back," Culler said.

RELATED STORIES:

RELATED: Newport News holds Veteran's Day parade for the first time in decades

RELATED: Korean War soldier's remains return home to family in Ohio

RELATED: Hundreds gather at dying veteran's bedside thanking him for service

RELATED: This man is traveling the country mowing lawns for military veterans. And he's doing it for free

RELATED: Patriot Guard Riders grant veteran's dream of raising his father's flag

RELATED: 96-year-old veteran wows with national anthem on harmonica before US soccer match