VA does not oppose reforms to protect whistleblowers

Employees said to be critical in exposing waste, fraud, and abuse at the department that takes care of the nation's 18 million military veterans.

WASHINGTON — Allegations of a culture of intimidation, reprisal, and retaliation towards whistleblowers at the Department of Veterans Affairs persist.

Former President Donald Trump in 2017 signed an executive order establishing the VA Office of Accountability and Whistleblower Protection to improve the department's ability to hold employees accountable and enhance protections for whistleblowers.

However, the OAWP appears to have created an even more hostile environment.

The VA's Office of Inspector General in 2019 stated that the OAWP "acted in ways that were inconsistent with its statutory authority while it simultaneously floundered in its mission to protect whistleblowers."

"Obviously, whistleblowers are essential to the department," said Rep. Chris Pappas (D-New Hampshire). "They're vital for bringing to light waste, fraud, and abuse. And, it's essential that we have a VA that is safe and welcoming for all, and that whistleblowers will have their rights protected."

The nonpartisan Project On Government Oversight says reforms are critical.

In written testimony, POGO Policy Counsel Melissa Wasser said: "Whistleblowers at the Department of Veterans Affairs put their careers at risk every time they speak truth to power to ensure the best care possible for those who put their lives on the line to defend our country. VA whistleblowers are heroes serving heroes."

She continued, "Disclosures by VA whistleblowers save patients’ lives by bringing to light barriers to timely and effective medical care due to negligence or intentional misconduct, exposing officials who have perpetuated a culture of abuse for decades, and freeing up taxpayer dollars that are being misused and that instead could go toward providing resources and care."

The House Veterans Affairs Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee has introduced two bills, including the "Strengthening VA Whistleblower Protection Act of 2021."

It would implement structural changes to give the OAWP greater independence from the agency and agency leadership, and, in the process, give greater protections to employees who come forward.

"The OAWP has cost taxpayers roughly $90 million in its four years of existence and has not returned anywhere near that value in its work," said Rep. Tracey Mann (R-Kansas).

The VA did not object to the proposed changes.