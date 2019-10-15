HAMPTON, Va. — The Department of Veterans Affairs' mission is to care for those "who shall have borne the battle" and for their families and survivors.

However, a new Government Accountability Office report said staff vacancies of 24,000 medical and dental jobs across the country threatens the VA's ability to deliver on its mission.

"If they're in crisis or acutely ill, they're certainly able to get in and to be seen, it's just managing the sort of routine follow-ups that's problematic," said David Collins, Executive Director of the Hampton Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

He went on to say: "More staffing is more appointments, means more veterans come into the door, means we're more able to provide them better care."

The 438-bed facility has a staff of 1,800 which serves more than 50,000 patients per year.

As of October 7th, the wait time for primary care there was 34 days.

At Hampton Veterans Affairs Medical Center, there are 790 staff vacancies, which makes for a vacancy rate of approximately 15 percent.

Among the specialties impacted: doctors, nurses, pharmacists, psychiatrists, psychologists, clerks, and medical support assistants.

"It's not that they're not getting the care that they need, it's just not as convenient as it could be," said Collins, a former Navy captain who has been on the job for 31 days.

Collins said competing for talent with the private sector is a bit of a challenge. However, he believes with impending VA Human Resources enhancements it will take the current 90-to-120 day hiring process and speed it up.

"Once these changes and modernizations take place, I think that'll be the turning point, once we'll be able to get people on board faster," he said.

The GAO said the VA has worked to solve these problems, but additional efforts are needed. The GAO's recommendations include better planning to develop the next generation of leaders and fill key positions.

View the full report below:

RELATED: Full Schedule: 2019 Fleet Week in Hampton Roads

RELATED: Report: Thousands of elderly vets vulnerable to scams and exploitation