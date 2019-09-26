WASHINGTON — The Department of Veterans Affairs says a new program designed to give veteran-patients more health care options is succeeding.

It's called the "Mission Act." It just rolled out in early June, and around a million vets have tried it already.

The whole idea of the Mission Act is to give vets more choices when it comes to medical care, and, hopefully, get them the care they need more quickly.

For the first time, veterans and their doctors can choose the best option on where to get health care, whether in the VA or from one of the 6,000 new private providers in the VA's community care network.

"This new program makes dramatic improvements in how veterans receive community care, and, will allow VA to deliver veterans' world-class, seamless care aligned to each veteran's individual needs and their preferences," said Dr. Richard Stone, Executive in Charge of the Veterans Health Administration, as he testified before the House Veterans Affairs Committee.

Under the new rules, veterans can see a private doctor for primary care or mental health if they live at least 30 minutes away from a VA facility, if the service they seek is not available at a VA facility, or if they have to wait more than 30 days for an appointment at the VA.

Lawmakers expressed general satisfaction in how the program is going so far but said there has been confusion over where and how vets should obtain outside care.

"This directly impacts and delays a veteran's ability to utilize their benefits to obtain urgent and necessary health care," said Rep.Julia Brownley (D-California).

The $55 billion Mission Act went into effect on June 6, replacing the old Veterans Choice program. It was passed by Congress and signed by President Trump in specific reaction to the VA wait-time scandal of 2014.