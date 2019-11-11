NORFOLK, Va. — Veterans Day is Monday, Nov. 11, and businesses are saluting former and active military personnel with deals and freebies to show their appreciation.

Veterans can enjoy deals from free car washes, oil changes, haircuts to food and meals.

Free and discounted meals and treats:

Applebee's: Free meal from a limited menu.

Bob Evans: Free meal from a special menu for all veterans and active military; proof of service is required.

Bonefish Grill: Free appetizer with the purchase of an entree.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free small wings and fries.

Chili's: Free meal from the special menu.

Chipotle: Buy-one-get-one free deal.

Cracker Barrel: Free dessert options.

Denny's: Free build your own grand slam on Monday from 5 a.m. to noon.

Dunkin Donuts: Free donut for active-duty military and veterans.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: Veterans and active military who visit a Freddy’s restaurant on Veterans Day get a free combo meal card good through Nov. 30.

Golden Corral: Free meal from 5 to 9 p.m.

Gyro Shack: 10 percent off for all former and active military personnel.

IHOP: Free red, white and blue pancakes, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Joe's Crab Shack: Veterans can enjoy 20% off.

Krispy Kreme: One free donut and small coffee.

Little Caesars: Free $5 Hot-and-ready combo meal on Nov 11, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Outback Steakhouse: Offers 20% discount on entire check from Nov. 8-11.

Olive Garden: Free meal from special menu.

Red Lobster: Free dessert or appetizer.

Red Robin: Free Red's Tavern Double and bottomless steak fries.

Shoney's: Free breakfast bar for veterans and active-duty military from 6:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

Sizzler: Free lunch on Monday only – choice of steak, chicken or shrimp.

Starbucks: Offering free coffee for veterans, active duty service members, and military spouses on Veterans Day.

Texas Roadhouse: Free lunch, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday only, drink included.

TGI Fridays: Free lunch menu item up to $12, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Free haircuts:

Great Clips: Non-veterans who get a haircut get a free haircut card to give to a veteran that can be used until Dec. 31.

Sports Clips: Through its Help A Hero campaign, participating stores offer free haircuts to service members and veterans with valid military ID.

Store military discounts:

Amazon Prime: November 6 -11 veterans, active-duty troops and Guard and Reserve members can get an Amazon Prime membership for $79. That’s $40 off the regular price. For those already with an Amazon Prime membership they can renew at the lower rate.

AMC: Get a free large popcorn with any military priced ticket using an AMC Stubs membership from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11.

Bed Bath & Beyond: 25 percent off entire purchase in-store only. Nov. 9-11.

Cabelas': Veterans, active-duty military members, law enforcement, firefighters, and EMS personnel will receive a 5 percent discount on Veterans Day.

Lowe's: 10 percent discount every day.

Macy’s: Storewide online sale.

Target: 10 percent discount on in-store and online purchases for veterans, active military, spouses and dependent children. To get this discount, register here.

