GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Some restaurants and places are looking to take off some of the stress from inflation, especially those who've made a sacrifice to serve the United States.

Most places will require Military ID, proof of service, or a Military Advantage ID number.

Get a free coffee or Big Gulp® on Memorial Day, July 4th, and Veterans Day. 7-Eleven has partnered with Veterans Advantage to offer exclusive deals to America's veterans. Veterans must have their Advantage Member ID to receive this exclusive offer.

You serve, you save. At least that's the motto for Academy sports for Veterans Day. The company is offering a 10 percent discount off your entire purchase online or in-store. This discount is available for active military service members, veterans, and first responders as a way of showing thanks for protecting and serving the nation.

Vets can get a free meal from a select menu. Military ID or proof of service is required. This deal is offered at participating locations only. The menu includes:

6 oz. top sirloin

Double crunch shrimp

Fiesta lime chicken

Chicken tender's platter

Classic bacon cheeseburger

Oriental chicken salad

Three-cheese chicken penne

Buffalo Wild Wings is giving veterans and active-duty service members with valid ID 10 free boneless wings and fries for dine-in only.

Free pancakes are back! For vets only. IHOP is offering three buttermilk pancakes topped with glazed strawberries, blueberry compote, and whipped topping at participating locations, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for dine-in only.

Who doesn't love a Bloomin’ Onion? How about a free one with a drink of your choice? This offer is available for dine-in or to-go only. This is not available online. The restaurant chain is also tying in a discount for heroes. A 10 percent discount is open to servicemen and women, police officers, firefighters, and first responders, year-round with a corresponding state or federal service ID.

Starbucks is offering a free tall hot or iced coffee, one per customer for veterans, military service members, and military spouses at participating U.S. Starbucks stores.

Zaxby's is offering a free boneless wings meal to all veterans and active military personnel, and no ID is required.

Don't see a restaurant or deal you like listed? Check out the other deals on this military wallet website.

