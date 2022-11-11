Rainy weather leads to changes, cancellations for Veterans Day events

Mother Nature, in fact, will rain on your parade... even on Veterans Day.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Across Hampton Roads, Veterans Day events had to be postponed, moved indoors, or canceled altogether.

Virginia Beach city leaders announced they had to cancel the Veterans Day Memorial parade for Friday. The parade, which has been run for more than 30 years, just made a re-appearance in 2021 following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, remnants of Tropical Depression Nicole forced city leaders to be safe than sorry regarding the parade.

It was a disappointment for Michelle Bailey-Pittman and her children, who she brings to the parade every year.

"Definitely very sad, but understandable why they had to do it," Bailey-Pittman said. "It's essentially a family tradition."

However, she still took two of her sons out to the Tidewater Veterans Memorial Park on 19th Street at the Oceanfront where the parade usually takes place. They walked through the memorial, taking the time through the afternoon to honor the veterans who passed and the ones who are still with us.

"I mean, veterans have been in this kind of weather throughout their lifetime," she said. "So, I think with the rain and wind, we can come out here and pay our respects."

The same goes for Vincent Bowhers. He came to the memorial site with his sister, Emily Jacobson.

The siblings have something in common. Bowhers served 35 years in the Navy before retiring as a Captain. Jacobson currently serves as a U.S. Army First Class Sergeant.

They say every year they get breakfast, go enjoy the parade, and come to the memorial site, but they said the lack of a parade didn't make them stay indoors.

"It's OK. Still, we're celebrating the people who have served and of course, those who are currently serving for Veterans Day, so it happens whether the parade goes on or not," said Jacobson.

Bowhers said it's a time to think back on people's service, saying, "Because they made the ultimate sacrifice, so it is important, especially for those that we served with over the years."