Veterans group continues legal battle over discharge records

The military says it blocked access to the decisions last year because some contained personal information.

NORFOLK, Va. — A veterans group is continuing to sue the Pentagon over access to military discharge records despite a federal judge’s recent dismissal of the case.

The National Veterans Legal Services Program said Tuesday that it filed its intent to appeal the judge's decision. The group represents veterans who want to upgrade a less-than-honorable discharge.

Veterans advocates say they need to study past decisions of military review boards to prepare a veteran's appeal. But they lack access to more than half of those decisions.

The military says it blocked access to the decisions last year because some contained personal information.