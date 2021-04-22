Kaine: give access to medical marijuana for veterans

Virginia Senator Tim Kaine is seeking support for his Veterans Medical Marijuana Safe Harbor Act.

WASHINGTON — It's a way that America's military vets could reduce chronic pain, and cut down on opioid addiction and abuse: medical marijuana.

Virginia Senator Tim Kaine is seeking support for his Veterans Medical Marijuana Safe Harbor Act. The measure would allow doctors at the Department of Veterans Affairs to prescribe medical marijuana to veterans in states that have established medical marijuana programs.

"We just want to make sure that the VA has the ability to prescribe what physicians believe is the best medical treatment for veterans who are getting services, and the VA is not hamstrung by the patchwork of different state laws," Kaine told 13News Now on Thursday.