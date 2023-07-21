Mental health needs discussed at veterans roundtable in Virginia Beach

"They're not all broken," says House Veterans Affairs Committee Chair Rep. Mike Bost. "Some of them have issues. And that's why the VA is there."

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — According to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), more than 6,100 veterans died by suicide in 2020. And while that is down from the prior year, it's still obviously way too many. One reason frequently cited is the stigma associated with seeking help.

The VA has said that military culture often translates into a belief for vets that they will be treated differently or seen as weak should they seek treatment.

"I think the biggest thing for veterans is, number one, we're a stubborn group of people. We don't like to admit we have a problem," said Army veteran James Overton.

It was a subject that came up repeatedly during a veterans service organizations roundtable at ECPI University in Virginia Beach. The gathering was organized by House Veterans Affairs Committee member Rep. Jen Kiggans (R, VA-02) and it featured the chairman of that committee, Rep. Mike Bost (R, Illinois).

"They served us. We need to make sure they have that opportunity for a great life in the civilian world as well," he said.

Kiggans worked this year to get the Sailor Standard of Care Act to improve mental health care for the men and women in the Navy included in the House National Defense Authorization Act.

"Fighting for them, it's important to me as a Navy veteran, as a spouse of a veteran, a mom of future veterans, representing a district that is so full of veterans. I fight for those guys every single day that I'm up in D.C. and it's a privilege to do that," she said.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of self-harm, call the Veterans Crisis Line: Dial 988, then press 1 for confidential crisis support.