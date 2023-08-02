Veterans will be getting more health care benefits for exposure to toxic substances

Congressman Bobby Scott is holding an information session on Friday in Hampton for veterans about how the PACT Act law will expand their healthcare.

HAMPTON, Va. — Last summer, President Joe Biden signed the Honoring Our PACT Act into law. Now Congressman Bobby Scott (D, VA-03) is holding an information session for veterans on how this law will expand their health care.

The PACT Act expands VA health care and benefits for veterans "exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, radiation, and other toxic substances that have been linked to long-lasting medical conditions," wrote a spokesperson for Congressman Bobby Scott.

Veterans who submit a claim or intent to file by August 9, 2023, will be eligible for backdated benefits from August 10, 2022.

There will be several advocates, veterans groups and VA representatives present at the session to answer questions from veterans and their families.